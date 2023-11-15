Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1049686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
