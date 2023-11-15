Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1049686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 614,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,262.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

