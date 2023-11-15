Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.41

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 33272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

