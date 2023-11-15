Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN):

11/11/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/3/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Seagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Seagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $212.07. 725,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,164. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

