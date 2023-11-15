Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 41,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,878 call options.

Macy’s Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 19,546,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

