iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,369. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

