iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lessened by Titan Capital Management LLC TX

Titan Capital Management LLC TX decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 14.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX owned 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,228,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 571,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 1,814,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,863. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

