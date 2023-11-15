iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.94

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 130894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,390,000 after buying an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

