iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $452.73. 1,128,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,070. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $350.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.