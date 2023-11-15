iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.16. 934,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,691. The company has a market capitalization of $350.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

