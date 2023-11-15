iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.68

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 1604832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
