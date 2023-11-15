iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.68

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 1604832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

