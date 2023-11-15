iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.24

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 484694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $566.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metlife Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.