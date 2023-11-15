iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 942,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 916,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

