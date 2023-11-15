iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after buying an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 916,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.