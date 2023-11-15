iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 136,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,645. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

