iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 289,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 115,050 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

