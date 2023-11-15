iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 289,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 115,050 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.56.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.