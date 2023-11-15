ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £300.12 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($368.56).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Simon Bourne purchased 6,329 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.91 ($6,140.13).

On Friday, September 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 180 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($183.47).

ITM traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.62 ($0.73). 2,363,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,568. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.18 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.35 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

