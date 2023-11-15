ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,792,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 1,998,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITMPF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.