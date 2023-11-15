ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.29

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $78.76. ITOCHU shares last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 33,005 shares trading hands.

ITOCHU Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.