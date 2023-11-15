ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITTOY remained flat at $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services.

