Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Izotropic Stock Up 19.7 %

IZOZF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 7,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

