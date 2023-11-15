Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 64,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a current ratio of 16.98. The company has a market cap of £6.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

Further Reading

