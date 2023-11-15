Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Janus International Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
