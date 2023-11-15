Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($50.35) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.83% from the stock’s current price.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,518 ($30.92). 2,205,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 650.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,403 ($29.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,453 ($42.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,550.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,596.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,518 ($30.92) per share, for a total transaction of £780.58 ($958.59). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48 shares of company stock worth $120,831. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

