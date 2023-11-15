Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.60) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

