John Anthony Smith Sells 10,018 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $63,013.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of MG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,166. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 925,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 196,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.