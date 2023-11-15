Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.54) to GBX 2,130 ($26.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JMPLY
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.