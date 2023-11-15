Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.54) to GBX 2,130 ($26.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JMPLY

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

JMPLY stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.