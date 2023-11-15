Joseph Leo Binz Sells 894 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $320,584.65.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.32. 1,834,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

