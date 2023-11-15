JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.0 days.
JSR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF remained flat at $29.25 on Wednesday. JSR has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.
JSR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JSR
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.