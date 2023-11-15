JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.0 days.

JSR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF remained flat at $29.25 on Wednesday. JSR has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.