Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Free Report)’s share price rose 19.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,429,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Jupiter Wellness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,091,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

