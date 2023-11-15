Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,429,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Jupiter Wellness Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%.
Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Wellness
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.