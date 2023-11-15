Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,429,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 210.13%.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

About Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Jupiter Wellness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,091,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.