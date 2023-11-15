Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KAO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 144,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. KAO has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Featured Articles

