KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 786.7 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBCSF remained flat at $54.10 during trading on Wednesday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

