Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.3 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF remained flat at $76.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

