Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 13,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

