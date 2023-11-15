Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,630 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.4% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 714,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,238. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

