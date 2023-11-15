Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651,333 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises 0.8% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 0.16% of RLX Technology worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 1,850,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 183.0% in the first quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 5,474,545 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

RLX Technology Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE RLX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,914. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.32%.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

