Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $1.23 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

