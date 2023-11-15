Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 140.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,847. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

