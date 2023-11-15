Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,977 shares during the period. International Seaways makes up 1.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 94,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after acquiring an additional 103,334 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 362,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,203. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $591,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.