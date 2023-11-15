Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 1,167,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a current ratio of 17.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KZR shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

