Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.4 days.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $11.49 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

