Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,056. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

