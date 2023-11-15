Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Shares Down 2.1%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.81. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNKBF

Kinnevik Price Performance

About Kinnevik

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13.

(Get Free Report)

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.