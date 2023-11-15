Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

