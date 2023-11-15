Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. comprises 3.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $42,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 835,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

