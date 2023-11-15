Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 867,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,286.5 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KYKOF remained flat at $17.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.