L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 381,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,080. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

