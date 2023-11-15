Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 432,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.