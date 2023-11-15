Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Head to Head Comparison

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $395.64 million 2.10 $107.37 million $1.49 8.58 Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.52 $27.07 million $3.74 6.99

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 19.84% 8.74% 0.90% Southern States Bancshares 25.27% 16.87% 1.49%

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

