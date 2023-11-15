Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LDSCY remained flat at $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

