Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Update

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 24,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,850. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.23. Laser Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

